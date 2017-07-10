Would you feel safe riding a passenger drone? According to research, most Americans wouldn't

Despite these concerns, YouGov's own technology analysts believe autonomous passenger planes will take off in just 5 years.



"There is good reason to think that market penetration of passenger carrying drones will be quicker than our survey might lead you to believe," Tom Fuller, research director at YouGov, told CNBC in an email. "Similar levels of caution and even fear were expressed for previous technologies, notably airplanes, but daredevils and postal delivery made them seem commonplace in a very short period."



"A number of well-respected manufacturers are planning to build passenger drones," he added. Chinese firm Beijing Yi-Hang Creation Science & Technology Co., developer of the eHang passenger drone (which was initially touted to be Dubai's vehicle of choice), aviation giant Airbus, and Volocopter, all have a stake in the technology.



French-based Airbus unveiled its own version of the passenger drone - a flying passenger "pod" that can convert into a car - in March.



Even though research indicates otherwise, Fuller believes the drones will become as commonplace as airplanes and trains - much in the same way that commercial drones reached mainstream stores as toys.



"Looking at our survey results, it's easy to speculate that very low awareness of passenger carrying drones contributes to fears about their safety," Fuller said. "But as non-passenger drones become ubiquitous, being used for filming weddings and concerts, delivering packages, racing and other activities, consumer awareness will increase and familiarity will ease the fears of many."



Drones are likely to disrupt other industries - such as health - in a way which boosts consumer confidence, the analyst said. "The use of drones for medical assistance and delivery of medicines will probably help create a favorable impression of the technology."