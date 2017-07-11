America's top 10 states for business in 2017

The Bay State also ties with neighboring Connecticut for most improved state this year, jumping 10 spots, thanks in large part to an influx of business capital. Massachusetts typically does well in Education and Technology & Innovation, and it captures the top spot in both categories this year. But it usually does poorly when it comes to Cost of Doing Business and Cost of Living, and this year it upholds that tradition.

Overall score: 1,522 out of 2,500 points

Best categories: Education (No. 1), Technology & Innovation (No. 1)

Worst categories: Cost of Living (No. 47), Cost of Doing Business (No. 45)

2016 rank: No. 20