America's best states to live in 2017

The air is clean, crime is low, and residents of the Cornhusker State are healthy, hardy souls. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control report Nebraska is one of America's top states for mental health. There is such a thing as being too serene, however. Nebraska is somewhat lacking in things to do.

2017 Quality of Life score: 208 out of 300 points

Strengths: Air quality, low crime rate, health

Weakness: Attractions

2016 Quality of Life rank: No. 18