Coffee drinking could lead to longer life, studies say

Coffee drinkers are waking up to some good news Tuesday after new research suggests that a cup of joe a day could keep the doctor away.

Two new studies claim to have found a direct correlation between coffee drinking and a reduced risk of suffering from a host of killers, including heart disease, stroke and liver disease.

The benefits are said to hold true whether you get your kick from an espresso, Americano, latte, or even decaffeinated coffee, according to the research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a U.S. medical journal published by the American College of Physicians.

Indeed, it claims that the benefits are increased with each cup drunk.

The first study, the largest of its kind, looked at the correlation between coffee drinking and mortality among 450,000 participants in 10 European countries. Over the course of the 16-year study, researchers found that men who drank three or more cups of coffee per day lowered their risk of death by 18 percent, compared to those who didn't. For women, the risk was lowered by 8 percent.

It also found that in a subset of 14,800 participants, coffee drinkers had better biological markers, such as liver enzymes and glucose control, which can indicate underlying diseases.