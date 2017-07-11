How Colorado is trying to cash in on the multibillion-dollar space race

Colorado ranks just behind California in terms of its aerospace economy. In late June, Colorado-based United Launch Alliance beat out SpaceX for an Air Force satellite launch contract worth $191 million. But the state's space industry's fortunes are contingent on the proposed $19.1 billion NASA budget getting passed. Whether that happens remains to be seen.

"The right thing to say is, nobody knows," said John Logsdon, founder and former director of George Washington University's Space Policy Institute. "The budget the Trump administration approved for NASA is basically a holding budget."

As of late, a renewed sense of urgency has imbued national discussions about space. At the 33rd annual Space Symposium, which took place in April in Colorado Springs, the various discussions included talk of mining asteroids, sending astronauts to Mars and even missions back to the moon, where astronauts have not been since Apollo 17 in 1972.