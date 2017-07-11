A US oil drilling recovery is taking off far beyond Texas and shale country

The Centennial State offers a view into how the recovery is playing out beyond the Permian Basin, the Texas and New Mexico region where drillers have flocked to take advantage of the nation's lowest-cost shale output.

In Colorado it's not a flood of new shale players that are underwriting the rebound, but a group of entrenched oil-and-gas exploration and production companies, such as Noble Energy, Anadarko Petroleum, PDC Energy and SRC Energy, that specialize in drilling the state's rock.

These drillers are devoting funds to their best acreage, leveraging the know-how they've cultivated over years of operating in Colorado to drive down the cost of producing oil and gas in a tough price environment.

PDC Energy, for example, has focused on its prime holdings in Colorado's Wattenberg and continued to refine its methods, said Brian Velie, an equity analyst at Capital One Securities. The driller asserts it can now grow oil production by about 20 percent a year even with oil prices at $40 a barrel, less than half their 2014 peak. That's without growing its debt load too far beyond earnings before certain expenses — a key measure of financial health in the oil industry.