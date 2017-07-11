Another fleeing corporate giant: Connecticut is facing a business migration crisis

The economic news in Connecticut is downright lousy these days.
Gov. Dannel Malloy is waging a bare-knuckle budget battle with state legislators in Hartford, even as that capital city teeters on the brink of bankruptcy. Both sides are trying to staunch the projected $2.7 billion deficit for the new fiscal year beginning July 1 without raising personal income taxes, already among the highest in the nation.
And while still smarting after General Electric moved its corporate headquarters from Stamford to Boston last year, the Nutmeg State suffered another body slam in early June when insurance behemoth Aetna announced it's leaving its home office in Hartford after 164 years for new HQ digs in Manhattan (although about 5,000 employees will remain in Connecticut).
Connecticut is hardly alone among states that have seen corporate residents flee, but marquee names like GE and Aetna make for bad PR, not to mention a deleterious decline in tax revenues. Besides those two exits, several of the state's high-earning hedge funds have relocated to Florida, causing a steep drop in receipts.
Recent figures show that tax revenue from the state's top 100 highest-paying taxpayers declined 45 percent from 2015–16. More broadly, analysts for the Malloy administration and the state legislature's nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis project that tax revenues in 2017–18 will fall $2.2 billion, or 11.3 percent, short of the funding needed to maintain current services. Ironically, though, Connecticut's top marginal income-tax rates are lower than those in New York and New Jersey, while its total effective business tax rate is the lowest in the country, according to EY.