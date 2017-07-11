Fed's Brainard: Balance sheet runoff 'soon,' but rate hikes in doubt

The Federal Reserve likely will act "soon" to begin running off its $4.5 trillion balance sheet as long as the economy cooperates, central bank Governor Lael Brainard said in a speech Tuesday.
Brainard, however, added a dovish note to her prediction for balance sheet normalization — that the Fed may "not have much more" to do in terms of rate hikes. Traders currently are assigning about a 50 percent chance that the Fed will hike again in December.
Her comments are particularly relevant because she is considered a close ideological ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
"In light of recent policy moves, I consider normalization of the federal funds rate to be well under way," Brainard said, according to remarks she is to deliver at a New York Fed conference. "If the data continue to confirm a strong labor market and firming economic activity, I believe it would be appropriate soon to commence the gradual and predictable process of allowing the balance sheet to run off."