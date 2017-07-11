It's Prime Day, but not all the deals are on Amazon. Here's what others are offering

Tuesday might be known universally as Amazon's Prime Day, but other retailers aren't going to miss out on the heavier-than-normal online shopping traffic.

In fact, a survey shows 76 percent of Prime Day shoppers will visit other major online stores to research product ratings and reviews before making a purchase on Amazon.com, according to consumer research firm Bazaarvoice.

The top other sites that shoppers will search include Wal-Mart, which draws the most clicks; consumer electronics websites — such as Best Buy — in second place; Target, in third; and home improvement websites — those of Home Depot and Lowe's — also proving to be popular outlets, Bazaarvoice found.

Wal-Mart, the world's biggest retailer, told CNBC it offers "great deals every day," choosing not to launch anything special on Prime Day this year.

"[In 2017], we launched free, two-day shipping with no membership fee. ... And, customers can often get even lower prices at Walmart through the Pickup Discount," a Wal-Mart spokeswoman said in a statement.

A representative from Jet.com, which Wal-Mart only just acquired in late 2016 in order to boost the big-box retailer's online presence, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. But from the looks of Jet.com's homepage, the e-retailer wasn't offering any out-of-ordinary deals as of Tuesday morning.

In 2016, Wal-Mart offered a free 30-day trial for ShippingPass, its competitor at the time to Amazon Prime, in connection with Amazon's Prime Day. Wal-Mart has since shuttered its ShippingPass program, replacing it with a promise that shoppers will receive free two-day shipping as long as they spend at least $35 online.

Although representatives from both Home Depot and Lowe's also said they did not have any deals to announce related to Prime Day, not all retailers are following these retailers' example. There are plenty of rival deals to be found.