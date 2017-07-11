First, state governments are not just acting for, and among, themselves, but they are essentially brokering international treaties with foreign governments. Just since early June, when President Trump announced his withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, a dozen states representing a third of our population created the U.S. Climate Alliance, which has pledges from Mexico and Canada to collaborate. Co-founder of the Alliance, California Gov. Jerry Brown, wasted no time raising climate issues with China's President Xi Jinping when he visited Beijing last month, laying the groundwork for state-to-nation agreements and mutual assistance to achieve shared goals.

States are partnering with cities and other stakeholders, too. Nine states have joined together with thousands of cities, companies, and educational institutions to form "We Are Still In" (referring to members' intentions to fulfill the commitments made in the Paris agreement) and a recent meeting of mayors in Miami was highlighted by more than 300 cities representing 65 million people pledging to be "Climate Mayors" and setting out ways they will help the U.S. comply with the Paris deal in local fact, if not in federal policy.

More from America's Top States for Business:

Top States 2017: Complete coverage

State vs. state: A new bidding war to make Teslas

America's 10 best states to live in

The second way in which this declaration of states' independence is different from other breaks with the federal government is that their leaders are acting on solid science and economics, while our federal government is basing its policies on shortsighted politics and benefits for the few. Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger offered two compelling arguments along these lines at a recent climate change policy forum.

"There are around seven million people dying from air pollution every year," said Schwarzenegger. "It is government's responsibility to protect the people. It doesn't make any sense to be all worried about, 'When is ISIS going to come to America?' or all those kind of things, when in fact you are killing in America over 200,000 people every year, when you think about the health care [related to air pollution]. No one talks about that."