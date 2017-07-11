Here he goes again.

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk built his space, solar and electric-car empires with the help of federal and state incentives. Now Tesla Motors is gearing up for what's likely to be another bidding war among state governments: a manufacturing plant for the Model Y crossover SUV the company hopes to introduce in 2019.

In June the Telsa CEO told shareholders that the electric-car maker is "bursting at the seams" and needs a new factory to build the Model Y SUV. Musk didn't provide details on where and when it will build the factory, or it's price tag, but state governments throughout the West and beyond are already angling to throw millions of dollars Tesla's way for the right to host the plant.

"Jobs are very politicized right now," said Greg LeRoy, the executive director of Good Jobs First, a nonprofit organization that tracks government subsidies and economic growth incentives. "And states are more likely to overspend when one of these megadeals comes along."

Musk knows how to stoke that interest. The last time Tesla decided to build a new plant, he fanned a bidding war in 2013 among five states — California, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico and Arizona. The states climbed over one another to offer free land, tax incentives and other benefits to become the home to a $5 billion Gigafactor, which produces lithium-ion batteries for homes with solar systems and for the $35,000 Model 3 sedan.