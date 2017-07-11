Top states to find a job in America in 2017

The transformation of Colorado's economy has been something to behold for several years now, making the Centennial State a perennial competitor in our overall rankings. But with the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at a mere 2.3 percent in May, the hiring boom may be reaching its limits. Consistent with the state's move to a more tech-based economy, employment in mining and logging has fallen sharply from its peak in 2014. Manufacturing has been flat at best for more than a year. But in the service sector, job growth, while steady, is only moderate. That may have something to do with the high wages that a workforce in short supply can demand.

Year-over-year job growth: 2.4%

Jobs added: 62,000

Growth industries: Services, leisure and hospitality

Top States Economy rank: No.13