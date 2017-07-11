There is no mistaking West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for anything but a local. His plain talk, delivered in a heavy drawl, is fast becoming a trademark of a governor barely six months into his first term. And the talk is often accompanied by theatrics.

Like when the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a budget this year that the Democratic governor — a billionaire businessman who owns mining and other companies —could not abide. A mere veto would not do. Instead, Justice held a news conference in the state capitol rotunda on April 13, complete with props.

"What we have is nothing more than a bunch of political bull-you-know-what," he said as he lifted the lid on a silver platter containing actual bull-you-know-what.