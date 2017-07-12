After-hours buzz: AMG, MNK & more

    ×

    Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

    Affiliated Managers Group's stock stabilized during extended trading after falling 1.4 percent in response to the company announcing that it would redeem the full $200 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375 percent senior notes that were issued in 2012. The filing was released after the bell.

    Shares of Mallinckrodt rose almost half a percent in extended trading after the Food and Drug Administration granted special labeling to its muscular dystrophy drug that is under investigation. The FDA has given MNK-1411 orphan drug designation, a distinction that is given to pharmaceuticals that are used to treat, diagnose or prevent rare diseases.

    Adobe's stock was down 2 percent on light volume in after-hours trading, before recovering. During the regular session, the company's stock rose more than 2 percent.

    Cimarex shares rose 1.5 percent after the bell, gaining some ground it had lost during regular trading. Its shares peaked in the morning before falling throughout the day.

