Amazon shares back above $1,000 as Wall Street cheers Prime Day sales

Amazon shares once again crossed the $1,000-mark Wednesday after the company reported its third annual Prime Day event was its "biggest sales day ever."

While Amazon, didn't disclose any specific sales figures, it said sales rose more than 60 percent from the same 30-hour period last year.

Back in May, Amazon shares crossed the $1,000 for the first time. The stock rose as high as $1,017, before retreating.

Notably, Amazon shares have split three times since its initial public offering in 1997. In 1998, Amazon issued a 2-for-1 split. In January 1999, it issued a 3-for-1 split, and in September 1999, it split 2-for-1. When Amazon hits $1,000, it's technically the equivalent of a $12,000 share price in today's terms.

On Wednesday morning, Amazon shares traded as high as $1,004.75, but the stock more recently was wavering around the $1,000-level, with the stock's price sometimes falling slightly below that mark.

— CNBC's Peter Shacknow and Todd Haselton contributed to this report.