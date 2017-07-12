First Look: Can Marcus prevent this popsicle company from melting away?

This Tuesday, on an all new episode of The Profit, a gelato popsicle company's profits have melted away due to owner Tony Fellows' waning work ethic. Tony jumped the gun by starting a franchise business and is struggling to take responsibility. If Marcus Lemonis can't get him to focus on what's most important, HipPOPs' days in the sun will come to an end.

About The Profit

When Marcus Lemonis isn't running his multi-billion dollar company, Camping World, he goes on the hunt for struggling businesses that are desperate for cash and ripe for a deal. In each one-hour episode of The Profit, Lemonis makes an offer that's impossible to refuse; his cash for a piece of the business and a percentage of the profits. And once inside these companies, he'll do almost anything to save the business and make himself a profit; even if it means firing the president, promoting the secretary or doing the work himself.