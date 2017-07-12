FBI Director nominee Wray: No one asked me for loyalty oath and I wouldn't give one

FBI Director Nominee Christopher Wray: 'Strict independence' the only right way to do this job 48 Mins Ago | 01:21

President Donald Trump's pick to lead the FBI pledged independence during a high-stakes Senate hearing Wednesday that follows former FBI Director James Comey's accusation that Trump asked him for loyalty.

"If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI's work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period. Full stop." FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wray is a 50-year-old white-collar lawyer who served as assistant attorney general during the George W. Bush administration. If confirmed, he would enter the bureau at a politically-charged time, following the White House's portrayals of the FBI as in disarray and Comey's assertion that the Trump administration lied about the bureau and its agents.

Wray was an assistant attorney general in charge of the Criminal Division from 2003 to 2005. He is currently a litigation partner at King & Spaulding and represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the Bridgegate scandal.

Trump terminated Comey in May amid a federal probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Moscow. Trump later said he ousted Comey while thinking about the "Russia thing."