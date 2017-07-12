Cramer: Gary Cohn as Fed chairman could add 5% to the S&P

Gary Cohn would be 'fabulous' as Fed chair: Jim Cramer 1 Hour Ago | 02:23

Gary Cohn as Federal Reserve chairman would add 5 percent to the S&P 500, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"He's a practical guy, and I think he's not a theoretical guy. I think he is a guy who understands the labor force better than any of the people I've heard describe it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

A Politico report citing four sources said Cohn is President Donald Trump's top choice to succeed Janet Yellen when her term expires in February. Cohn is Trump's National Economic Council director.

CNBC and other media outlets have also been buzzing for months about the possibility of a Cohn appointment.

Cramer said Cohn is not a "cheerleader" but has a quality that makes Wall Streeters feel far more optimistic. Cohn is a "five-hour energy drink" compared with Yellen, Cramer said.

Before joining the Trump administration, Cohn was the No. 2 executive at investment bank Goldman Sachs. A Cohn appointment would break with a tradition of having an economist as Fed chairman.

Cramer, also a former Goldman alum, said, "I know him from a previous life."

"The guy has had his whole career in finance, and that's what I want," Cramer said. "I would love to have a Fed chief that understood finance in reality."

Cramer spoke ahead of Yellen's address to Congress on Wednesday.

In prepared remarks, Yellen said rates are close to a "neutral" level and not in need of a significant move higher.