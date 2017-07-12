    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: This stock could be the top beneficiary of one Trump policy

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    AK Steel: "No, no. AK Steel? No. We like Nucor because it does well even in good and bad times. Largest steel maker, good yield, and I think it will be the principal beneficiary if the president decides to be able to invoke a defense posture and make it so that this industry's protected."

    STMicroelectronics: "I think you picked a good one. But if you do want automation and machine learning, then you're going to have to step up to Nvidia because they are the king of both."

    Starbucks: "OK, Starbucks went to $64 on talk that they were going to be able to have a better mobile pay experience that might take comparable-store sales up to 4 to 5 percent. The stock then pulled back to $57, $58 when word is that they're still going to be down to 3 or 4 percent. I say – my charitable trust owns it – just ride it through. They will solve the mobile pay mosh pit problem, though don't expect a big upside surprise this quarter."

    Express Scripts: "OK, Express Scripts I have not recommended in many, many years. The PE is very low there, but that's because there's quite a lot of controversy involving it. I do not need controversy. I've got enough stocks that are really good that have controversy, I don't need ones that I think are really kind of, let's say, in the bounce."

    Athenex: "Real risky biotech. It's had a very big run. It does have some FDA clearance. As long as it's a spec, I'm OK with it. Not otherwise."

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ESRX
    ---
    SBUX
    ---
    STM
    ---
    NUE
    ---
    AKS
    ---