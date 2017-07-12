    ×

    Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is open to working with Congress on net neutrality issues

    • Mark Zuckerberg is offering to work with members of Congress on net neutrality regulations.
    • Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter are rallying in support of net neutrality protections.
    • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also tweeted a blog post about the issue.
    Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, talks with Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged his support for net neutrality protections on Wednesday, offering to work with members of Congress on the law.

    "If a service provider can block you from seeing certain content or can make you pay extra for it, that hurts all of us and we should have rules against it," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Right now, the FCC has rules in place to make sure the internet continues to be an open platform for everyone. At Facebook, we strongly support those rules."

    Amazon, Facebook, Google and Twitter are among the companies that are participating in an "online rally" on Wednesday in support of net neutrality protection regulations, Recode reported. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also tweeted a blog post about the issue.

    While all content is currently treated equally by service providers, new FCC chair Ajit Pai has asserted that he believes these protections go too far. Pai has met with major technology companies about the issue, according to The New York Times.

    Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), meanwhile, is among politicians that support net neutrality protections. Wyden told Wired on Wednesday that preserving net neutrality protections "is going to be a long battle."

