Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged his support for net neutrality protections on Wednesday, offering to work with members of Congress on the law.

"If a service provider can block you from seeing certain content or can make you pay extra for it, that hurts all of us and we should have rules against it," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "Right now, the FCC has rules in place to make sure the internet continues to be an open platform for everyone. At Facebook, we strongly support those rules."