Apple's iPhone 8 may be delayed by 3 weeks or more, Bank of America says

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its estimates for Apple's iPhone shipments by 11 million for the year, the latest Wall Street firm to expect launch delays.

"Our conversations with the Supply Chain suggest that the iPhone 8 will ship 3-4 weeks delayed given technological issues which Apple and its suppliers are working through," analysts Wamsi Mohan and Stefano Pascale said in a Wednesday report, citing a recent trip to Asia. The analysts maintained their buy rating on the stock.

The analysts believe problems with finger print and 3D sensors were to blame for the delay. Apple has not released a launch date for the smartphone but it typically releases the device in September. Mohan and Pascale believe that launch date could be delayed.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

The BofAML analysts cut their expectations for September quarter shipments by 11 million and the December quarter by 6 million. For fiscal year 2017, the analysts expect 11 million fewer shipments for 2017, down to 208.1 million.

They also believe this delay and weaker-than-expected earnings from Apple on August 1st may hurt the stock and gave clients an options trade to benefit from the coming selloff.

The estimate cut comes a day after Fast Company reported, citing a source familiar with the matter, that Apple is rushing to try to fix software bugs affecting the next iPhone and there's a "sense of panic" among the team.

RBC Capital Markets, Cowen, KGI and Drexel Hamilton have said in the last few months the iPhone announcement could be delayed to October or November.

Shares of the iPhone maker traded slightly higher in premarket trade despite the report. The stock has surged 26 percent so far this year.

That said, the BofAML analysts did raise their estimates for shipments in March 2018 up by 10 million and they now expect iPhone shipments to rise to 243 million in 2018.

— CNBC's Todd Haselton and Michael Bloom contributed to this report.