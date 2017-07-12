    ×

    Politics

    Trump says he's doing 'many things' that are the 'exact opposite' of what Putin wants

    • Donald Trump claims Russia's Vladimir Putin would be happier with a Hillary Clinton presidency.
    • The president claims that his 2016 election opponent would have spent less on the military and focused less on the traditional energy sector.
    • His comments come amid renewed focus on his campaign's interactions with individuals tied to the Kremlin.
    President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017.
    Carlos Barria | Reuters
    Vladimir Putin would be better off with Hillary Clinton in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network.

    Trump told CBN, in an interview published Wednesday, that his focus on defense spending and energy is "what Putin doesn't like about me." The president also asserted that Clinton "wouldn't have spent money on the military."

    Regarding the energy sector, Trump told CBN: "When I want tremendous energy, we're opening up coal, we're opening up natural gas, we're opening up fracking, all the things that he would hate, but nobody ever mentions that."

    "So there are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want," Trump said to CBN.

    The president's comments come amid renewed turmoil following reports that his eldest son met with an attorney with Kremlin ties. On Tuesday, Trump Jr. released email exchanges setting up that meeting.

    One of those emails said the Russian lawyer claimed to have "high level and sensitive information" that would incriminate Clinton as part of "Russia and its government's support" for his father's presidential campaign.

    The president hasn't been able to shake the public scrutiny as multiple investigations examine Moscow's efforts to meddle in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin. Trump has repeatedly denied collusion.

