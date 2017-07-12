Verizon responds to breach that affected millions of customer accounts

Verizon responded to a recent data breach that affected millions of customer accounts.

Data on "as many as 14 million" Verizon customers was readily available to download after an employee at Nice Systems left them on an unsecured Amazon server, ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

"As a media outlet recently reported, an employee of one of our vendors put information into a cloud storage area and incorrectly set the storage to allow external access," a Verizon spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday. "We have been able to confirm that the only access to the cloud storage area by a person other than Verizon or its vendor was a researcher who brought this issue to our attention. In other words, there has been no loss or theft of Verizon or Verizon customer information."

Verizon said the subscribers affected was "overstated" and that the PINs that were available during the breach aren't actually linked to customer accounts but rather were numbers used to authenticate customers at call centers.

"We regret the incident and apologize to our customers," Verizon said.

Read the full report at ZDNet.