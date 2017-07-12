Why this investor is shorting the US stock market

Why this CIO is shorting the US Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 | 1:02 AM ET | 02:15

U.S. stock markets aren't offering the best opportunity and investors should taking bets against them, a chief information officer at a London-based investment manager has told CNBC.

Patrick Armstrong, the CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, believes that very high valuations, an expected tightening in monetary policy and too much optimism over tax cuts and new fiscal spending should leave investors cautious on the United States.

"Valuation doesn't matter in the short term but at current CAPE (cyclically adjusted price to earnings, which gives a more clear indication of a stock price in comparison to average earnings over the last 10 years) of 29 times, U.S. equities have historically delivered negative real returns over periods of two to five years," he said in an investment outlook published earlier this month.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has begun normalizing its policy in the wake of improved economic growth and low unemployment levels. According to Armstrong, the easy monetary policy of the past had boosted equities but this might change with the Fed's plans to hike rates and reduce its balance sheet.

"I think there was a clear warning in the last (meeting) minutes talking about risk premium, price earnings and investors haven't acknowledged it, but when the Fed starts worrying about equity markets, as an equity investor they've given you that warning," he told CNBC on Tuesday.

The third reason to be "short" – where a trader takes a bet that prices will fall - on U.S. equities is the government's plans on fiscal policy. President Donald Trump promised tax cuts and big infrastructure spending, which made U.S. equities rally since he took office last November. However, such policies are yet to reach the consultation stage and doubts have emerged over the president's ability to deliver.

In the Plurimi investment outlook, the company says that it has sold stock of Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft since last month. It also has a short position on the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000, but is bullish on U.S. biotech, health care and telecoms.