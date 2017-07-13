Despite future funding woes, advocates say Social Security expansion is possible

Advocates for increasing Social Security's benefits are counting on today's release of the annual trustees report to provide some fodder for their cause.

While the yearly analysis is expected to confirm the program's future funding woes, proponents for expansion say it also will prove the government can afford it.

"The numbers make it clear that the question about whether to expand or cut Social Security is a question of values, not affordability," said Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works and chair of the Strengthen Social Security Coalition.