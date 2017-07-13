The revised Republican bill to replace Obamacare was revealed Thursday by Senate leaders, and allows the sale of less-generous insurance plans, retains significant planned cuts to Medicaid, keeps some Obamacare taxes on the wealthy and offers larger subsidies to help people buy health plans than the old version did.

But the new version of the Senate bill, as with the first, faces a difficult route to passage because of concerns about its effects among some GOP caucus members.

However, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said there will be enough votes to pass the revised bill by the time it comes to a vote.

A vote on a motion to proceed with the bill is expected to be held next week. That would allow amendments to be offered for the bill, and put it on track to a final vote.

The revised legislation will add another $70 billion in federal funding on top of an already-proposed $112 billion earmarked for states to help reduce insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs for customers in the individual plan markets. The bill also calls for allowing people, for the first time, to use their health savings accounts to pay for their premiums.

The bill also would allow the sale of health plans that do not comply with current minimum standards set by Obamacare, and for federal tax credits to help customers pay for such skimpy plans. The Affordable Care Act, as of now, bars insurers from charging sicker customers higher premiums, and also mandates that insurance plans contain a minimum set of "essential health benefits" for customers.

The bill's new provision would allow insurers to sell less-expensive plans, which at the same time offered fewer coverage benefits.

A leading health insurance lobbying group has strongly criticized that idea, saying it would lead to higher premiums for sick people, who would not be interested in buying less coverage than they need.

The bill will retain significant cuts to spending on Medicaid, the government-run health coverage program for the poor. That is certain to be met with dismay by a number of moderate Republicans who opposed the first version of the bill for that reason.