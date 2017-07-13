Oil prices dip on high supplies, improving industry efficiency

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were down 8 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $48.34 per barrel at 0151 GMT, but up 3.5 percent for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $45.98 per barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, but up around 4 percent for the week.

Crude prices are around levels in late November last year, when a group of oil producers including Russia and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pledged to withhold around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of production between January this year and March 2018 in order to tighten the market.