Target on Thursday guided its quarterly earnings forecast higher, citing a rise in traffic.

Shares of Target jumped more than 5 percent in premarket trading following the announcement.

The retailer said it now sees second-quarter earnings per share above the high end of its previous guidance range of 95 cents to $1.15.

The company also said it expects to see a "modest increase" in comparable-store sales.

"Following better-than-expected results in the first quarter, we've seen additional, broad-based improvement in traffic and category sales trends in the second quarter, despite continued challenges in the competitive environment," Brian Cornell, chairman and CEO of Target, said in a statement.