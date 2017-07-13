Trump: I've 'done more in five months than practically any president in history'

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that the current mood in the White House is "fantastic," despite recent pressure following allegations surrounding his son's involvement with Russia during last year's election campaign.

In a wide ranging interview with Reuters, the president also claimed that his administration "had done more in five months than practically any president in history."

"If you look at Iraq and if you look at Syria and you see the progress we've made with ISIS, it's been almost complete," he said, referring to militant and terrorist group Islamic State, according to a transcript of the interview posted on Reuters' website.

"The White House is functioning beautifully. The stock market has hit a new high. Job numbers are the best they've been in 16 years. We have a Supreme Court judge already confirmed. Energy is doing levels that we've never done before. Our military is doing well. We're knocking the hell out of ISIS, which Obama wasn't. There's not a thing that we're not doing well in."