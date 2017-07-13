Wall Street set to open higher; Yellen speech to Congress watched

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday morning as traders were comforted by the Federal Reserve's economic outlook and looked ahead to Chair Janet Yellen's second day of address to Congress.

Yellen said Wednesday that the U.S. economy was healthy enough for further rate hikes and the winding down of its bond portfolio — though she hinted hikes would now be more gradual. Falling unemployment and steady household consumption have helped boost the economy, despite downward pressures from low inflation, Yellen said, in what may be one of her final addresses to Congress. The Trump administration is to decide whether or not it will nominate Yellen for a second term.

On the data front, Thursday will see the release of jobless claims and producer price index data in the morning. The Federal Budget will be announced in the afternoon.

On the earnings front, Delta Airlines, Taiwan Semiconductor and Commerce Bancshares are scheduled to report before the bell. IT services and consultancy firm Infosys will report after the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.3 percent higher on Thursday morning as investors looked to a meeting in Paris between French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Later President Macron is to host President Donald Trump for Bastille Day celebrations. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.67 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed flat.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $47.37 a barrel on Thursday morning, down 0.82 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.17 a barrel, down 0.7 percent.