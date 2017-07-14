BMW 530i review: The best car I've ever driven

I have driven at least 50 cars in my life and so far this is the best one I've ever had. Period.

Let's chat about why.

Modern cars are profoundly annoying. Sure, they're as safe as a fallout shelters, accelerate like dropped pianos and have enough tech to embarrass the Starship Enterprise. But between the fussy infotainment systems, cryptic control layouts and the finicky gearboxes, there's enough going on to drive you mad.

Really, on the scale of most annoying things, modern cars fall somewhere between wet socks and stepping on Legos.

So forgive me for getting in the tech-laden, cutting-edge BMW 530i and expecting to leave in a huff. It typically comes with the territory. But after a week with the midsize Beemer, I wasn't bothered.

I was infatuated.