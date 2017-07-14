CNBC’s Travel Luxury Programme ‘First Class’ Returns

SINGAPORE, 17 July 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today announced the return of its flagship travel luxury programme 'First Class'.

The new series premieres Friday, 21 July and will see CNBC's Emily Tan journey through world-class cities to show viewers how billionaires experience travel. The returning series, sponsored by Hainan Tourism Development Commission, explores the most exclusive and luxurious travel, shopping and dining options as well as to meet the players who are shaking up the local scene and their ultimate indulgences.

The return of First Class gives CNBC's viewers a more robust weekend offering in addition to the network's regular weekday programming. Three episodes are planned for the new series with each 30-minute episode focusing on a single travel destination. Viewers will have the opportunity to join Emily and imbibe various luxury and lifestyle activities from the featured destinations of Hainan, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

First Class first premiered in September 2014 and featured destinations like Singapore, Bali, Tokyo and Sydney.

For more information, visit CNBC.com.

Note to Editors:

The transmission times for First Class are as follows.

CNBC Asia

Premiere: Every Friday, 1700 SIN/HK time

21 July, 18 August, 15 September

Repeats: Every Sat 1800, Sun 1900 SIN/HK

CNBC EMEA

Premiere: Every Friday, 2300 CET time

21 July, 18 August, 15 September

Repeat: Every Sat 1900 CET

