How to use Google to store all your important files in case your computer dies

Google just made it incredibly easy to back up everything on your computer with its new "Backup and Sync" tool for PC and Mac.

Backing up is important — you've heard it a thousand times — but Google's new solution also makes it easier to access your files on the go, or from a new computer in case yours ever bites the dust. It relies on the cloud, so you don't have to worry about buying an external hard drive.

Before we begin, download Google Backup and Sync from Google's website. Now let me show you how to use it.