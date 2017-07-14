If you like paying hefty tax bills, stick with your regular 401(k)

If you are looking forward to a retirement spent paying hefty tax bills, a traditional 401(k) plan may be your twisted ticket to happiness.
Once you turn age 70½, you are forced to start taking money out of your traditional 401(k) annually — the more polite terminology is "required minimum distribution" — and every penny you withdraw will be taxed as ordinary income.
The perverse reality is that the more you have socked away for retirement in traditional accounts, the bigger your RMD tax bills will be, even if you don't need the cash to cover living expenses. And those RMDs just might boost your taxable income to a level that triggers owing more tax on Social Security benefits and being hit with a higher Medicare premium.