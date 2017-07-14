Impact of Israel boycott questioned as another US church steps into controversy

<a href="https://data.oecd.org/chart/4T8Z" target="_blank">OECD Chart: FDI flows, Inward, Million US dollars, Annual, 2005 – 2016</a>

American thinktank the Rand corporation published a study in 2015 into the cost of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that factored in BDS in its scenarios. One of the authors, Ross Anthony, contacted by CNBC after the Mennonite vote, said that it was a matter of what economists call "opportunity costs"; money that would have flowed into the Israeli economy, had BDS not existed.



"Total investment dollars would go up in Israel but they wouldn't go up as fast as they might have otherwise if the BDS movement hadn't taken place," said Anthony. The cumulative effect between 2014 and 2024, in Rand's non-violent resistance scenario would be a cost of some $80 billion to the Israeli economy, of which some $44 billion would be due to BDS, he said.



Such an effect would not be "catastrophic", said Anthony: "In terms of the Israeli economy, which is quite large, it doesn't amount to a huge number."



But what is not huge for an economy can be problematic for individual businesses. "The biggest effect has been on the investment sides, with companies refusing to invest," said Anthony.



Nowadays, when investment decisions are made that involve Israel, some firms may hesitate, particularly if the investment involves the occupied territories and the Israeli settlements.



Dan Reisner, a partner at Israeli law firm HFN has been advising companies for years on how to deal with BDS and similar pressures. He acknowledges that it is something that is discussed in the board rooms but: "What we're seeing without any exception is that the realization of huge commercial and financial benefit totally outweighs any concern they may have of crossing the BDS line."



The effects of BDS are much smaller than he anticipated even five years ago, he said. "I have seen cases where businesses in the West Bank have been for sale, and yes, the issue of 'what does it mean if I buy them' was always on the table. But that didn't stop the deals. Quite often it just created a bit more work for lawyers."



Rose, of the Israel-America Chambers of Commerce, also dismisses the effect: "We haven't heard from any of our members that it has affected their business either way."

