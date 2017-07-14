Millennials are using these new social media features and you should be too

Social media services Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have all launched new options, which millennials are using, and we'll walk you through how to utilize them. Below are the newest features you need to know and instructions on how to use them. Make sure your apps are updated before you start attempting to step up your social game.
Twitter just introduced a new feature to combat trolls.
Now users can turn off push notifications from accounts that don't follow them. The move is Twitter's approach to combating harassment.
Here's how to use it:
- Go to your notifications
- Hit the (tool/settings button) in the upper right-hand corner
- Hit the "Advanced Filters" button
- Select the notifications you want to turn off. The options include:
- People you don't follow
- People who don't follow you
- People with a new account
Snapchat
Last week, Snapchat debuted a few new features that let you jazz up your disappearing messages, including voice filters, Paperclip and Backdrops.
Voice filters
In the past, certain augmented reality filters came with their own voice alterations. Now, Snapchat has a stand-alone voice filter option that can change your voice on demand. It adds a splash of fun to your snaps.
- After recording a snap, tap the speaker icon at the bottom of the screen and select from various character voices.
Paperclip
Users can attach a link to a snap, which viewers can navigate to by swiping on the link. Note: Instagram stories already let's verified profiles attach links to stories.
- When editing a picture, click on the button that looks like a paperclip and enter your link.
Backdrops
This feature allows you to highlight a particular area of an image and swap out that area for a design, or copy and paste it to another part of the image.
- When editing a picture, tap the scissors icon. Outline the part of the photo you want to be in front of the pattern and then choose a backdrop from Snapchat's library. It's kind of like a simpler version of Photoshop.
To mark the 30th anniversary of the GIF, Facebook created a GIF button that allows users to drop GIFs directly into a comment.
- Just tap the GIF button in the comment bar. Then type in what you're looking to say and pick the perfect GIF.
Instagram has a new feature that allows you to archive and hide certain photos from your profile. Think: that embarrassing selfie you took when you first launched your account. You don't want to delete it, but you don't want your colleagues to see it.
- Click on the photo you want to hide. Tap on the options menu and you'll see the new "Archive" option. It puts your photo into a private album only you can access.
Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.