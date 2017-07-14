Putting together a house is an experience — and TreeHouse wants to help consumers do it from start to finish.

From carefully selected products, to employees that guide customers in projects and workshops led by professionals, CEO Jason Ballard is determined to make his Austin, Texas-based home improvement start-up convey purpose, and separate it from other players in the market.

Unlike most of the companies that operate in a $347 billion market mostly dominated by giants such as Home Depot and Lowe's, TreeHouse focuses on environmentally friendly ways to remodel homes at its two locations in Dallas and Austin. Customers get their nuts and bolts from the store, but the real emphasis central to TreeHouse's mission is educating customers and helping them bring their projects to life.

It's part of what Ballard told CNBC was TreeHouse's "end-to-end" business approach. The company offers mostly free classes about solar power, composting, vertical farming and other ways to live more eco-friendly. TreeHouse also ensures that customers can see their projects through by hiring a team of employees who are experienced in their field.