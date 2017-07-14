Stocks rise after data and earnings, on track for strong weekly gains

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday as Wall Street parsed through key corporate earnings and economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains and JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs the most losses. The S&P 500 climbed 0.1 percent, with real estate leading advancers and financials dropping 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, advancing 0.2 percent.

The major indexes were also on track for strong weekly gains. Entering Friday's session the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq were up 0.65 percent, 0.93 percent and 1.97 percent, respectively.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq this week

Source: FactSet

Earnings season kicked off in earnest, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo all posting better-than-expected profits. Shares of JPMorgan and Citigroup were under pressure, however, after reporting declines in trading sales.