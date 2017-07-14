The rise of online booking sites may have dealt a near-fatal blow to brick-and-mortar travel agencies — but don't count them out just yet.
Although bookings through websites such as Expedia and Kayak increased another 4 percent in 2016, according to the most recent data by the payment processing firm, Worldpay, real live travel professionals have been slowly regaining some momentum, particularly in the luxury sector.
While the business of booking trips through a traditional agency will likely never return to pre-internet levels, there is a growing understanding among travelers that calling an old-school agent could be worthwhile in certain cases.