When staying in a hotel, most travelers anticipate finding the basics: A comfortable bed, fluffy towels, running hot water, and a flat screen TV.

Yet when staying at certain properties, expectations of luxuries and amenities go way up—at times way over the top. As competition in the travel space heats up, posh hotels are going out of their way to make sure guests get more bang for the big bucks they shell out to stay there.

"With the rise of Airbnb, luxury hotels have been upping the amenity quotient to differentiate themselves," said Jack Ezon, president of Ovation Vacations. "Since they can no longer compete on bricks and mortar alone, they are adding meaningful touches and amenities that make their hotels more of an experience than a nice place to stay."

Guests booking a suite at Deer Path Inn on Chicago's North Shore, for example, are treated to a complimentary, fully-stocked bar with premium wines, top-shelf spirits and a pantry filled with English-inspired favorites.

Meanwhile, guests of all-inclusive Twin Farms resort and spa in Barnard, VT ($1,500/night) receive a collectible, wooden handmade Stave puzzle custom-made for the property. Repeat guests and VIPs at the Peninsula Beverly Hills get personalized monogrammed pillowcases on their beds.

With that in mind, CNBC took a look at some of the hotels offering top-of the line guest perks.