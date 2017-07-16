President Donald Trump reportedly urged U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to ensure he gets a warm welcome in Britain for his state visit—warning that he would not visit the country until he had been given guarantees, a British newspaper reported on Sunday.

"When I know I'm going to get a better reception, I'll come and not before," Trump told May in a private conversation, according to the U.K.'s Sun on Sunday newspaper. "I still want to come, but I'm in no rush ... So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier," Trump added.

A transcript of the chat, seen by senior diplomats and leaked to the publication, revealed that he was concerned about negative press coverage in the U.K.

"I haven't had great coverage out there lately, Theresa," Trump reportedly said, before May replied: "Well, you know what the British press are like."

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Trump's state visit to the country, initially planned for this year, will be delayed until next year. Downing Street declined to comment on the story, the Sun on Sunday reported, and was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC. A request for comment from the White House was also not immediately returned.

