Health care is the top issue for Americans — and they don't like how Trump is handling it, poll says

Americans consider health care the top issue for the country right now, according to a Bloomberg poll released Monday.

But they don't like the way President Donald Trump is going about changing the health-care system.

Thirty-five percent of respondents to the poll said health care is "the most important issue facing the country right now," more than any other topic surveyed. Only 28 percent respondents approved of how the president is handling health care, versus 64 percent who disapproved.

Trump fared worse in the poll on his handling of health care than on any other issue.

Republican senators are currently working to win enough support to pass their highly unpopular Obamacare replacement bill. Two GOP senators have opposed the plan as it's written, and more lawmakers could decide whether or not to support it after the Congressional Budget Office this week releases an analysis of its effects.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that the Senate would delay consideration of the bill until after Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., recovered from a surgery. Without McCain, Republicans lacked the votes to begin debating the plan.

Trump has backed congressional Republicans' efforts to replace Obamacare, despite calling the version the House passed "mean" and urging senators to give it more "heart."

The poll results come at a time when Trump has shown to be unpopular in a series of polls. In the Bloomberg poll, 40 percent of respondents approved of the job he is doing as president, while 56 percent disapproved.

Only 36 percent of respondents to a Washington Post-ABC News poll approved of the job Trump is doing, while 58 percent disapproved.

