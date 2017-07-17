BlackRock's iShares ETF business posts record inflows, assets top $1.5 trillion

BlackRock, the world's largest asset-management firm, said Monday its exchange-traded funds business had a record quarter.

The company said net inflows into its iShares business totaled a record $74 billion in the second quarter, pushing the unit's assets above $1.5 trillion.

"Growth was balanced among iShares Core funds, precision exposures and financial instruments, demonstrating that ETFs are no longer used only as passive allocations, but increasingly by active investors to generate alpha in their portfolios," CEO Larry Fink said in a statement.

ETFs now accounts for approximately 27 percent of BlackRock's total assets under management of $5.689 trillion.

Despite the success of its ETFs business, BlackRock also reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that missed Wall Street expectations.