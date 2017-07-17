Early movers: PG, BLK, WFC, WHR, DIS, WDC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Procter & Gamble – P&G is facing a proxy fight from Trian's Nelson Peltz, who plans to seek a board seat at the consumer products giant. Such a move would make P&G the largest company ever to face a proxy battle.

BlackRock – The asset manager posted adjusted quarterly profit of $5.24 per share, 16 cents a share below estimates. Revenue was also below forecasts. CEO Larry Fink said significant cash remains on the sidelines but that investors are increasingly putting that money back to work.

Wells Fargo – The Financial Times reported that the bank is set to eliminate a number of its smaller businesses. Separately, The Wall Street Journal reports that more than 500 brokers have left Wells Fargo in the aftermath of last year's sales scandal.

Whirlpool – Whirlpool shares could jump as much as 35 percent in the next 12 months, according to Barron's. The paper highlights a doubling of sales by the appliance maker since 2000 while cutting its costs substantially over the past decade.

Walt Disney – Disney has unveiled a "Star Wars" themed hotel, a Mickey Mouse ride, and other attractions and updates for its theme parks. The announcements were made at a weekend fan convention in California.

Unilever – The European consumer products company and U.S.-based food maker Hormel are both competing to buy the foods division of Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, according to the Sunday Times newspaper. The paper said the two companies are the front-runners in the bidding, which could see the unit sell for as much as $2.9 billion. Reckitt owns a number of well-known brands including French's Mustard.

Western Digital – Western Digital's dispute with Toshiba over the sale of Toshiba's chip unit was not resolved in a Friday court session, with a judge postponing a decision. The hard disk drive maker maintains that Toshiba – its partner in a Japanese chip plant – does not have the right to sell its semiconductor unit without its permission, and has also put in a bid for the unit.

Citigroup – Citigroup is expected to announce an overhaul of its premium "Prestige" credit card today, according to The Wall Street Journal. Among the expected changes: a higher sign-up bonus and the minimum amount holders must spend in the first three months to earn the award.

Crown Castle International – Crown Castle has offered to buy Lightower Fiber Networks for more than $7 billion, including debt, according to Reuters. Such a deal would be the biggest ever for the telecommunications tower operator.

Blue Apron – Blue Apron shares could be under pressure today following a report in London's Sunday Times that Amazon.com is preparing to enter the meal kit market.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals – The drugmaker announced the sale of its Obagi Medical Products business for $190 million to a China-based fund.

Church & Dwight – The maker of Arm & Hammer and other consumer brands is buying oral hygiene product maker Water Pik for about $1 billion in cash.