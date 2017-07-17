Elon Musk: Tesla's stock price is higher than we 'deserve' right now

Tesla's stock is up more than 50 percent this year and apparently even its outspoken CEO Elon Musk thinks that is too far.

"I've gone on the record several times that the stock price is higher than we have the right to deserve and that's for sure true based on where we are today," Musk told Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval at the National Governors Association summer meeting on Saturday.

Musk added the company's stock price reflects a "lot of optimism" and that he has tried to taper expectations, but has found that "quite tough" when euphoria is running this high.

Investors still weren't heeding Musk's advice. The shares traded down by just about $2 to $325.43 in early trading in New York.