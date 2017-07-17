    ×

    Stocks

    Elon Musk: Tesla's stock price is higher than we 'deserve' right now

    • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company's stock price "is higher than we have the right to deserve."
    • On Saturday Musk told Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval that shares of Tesla reflect a "lot of optimism."
    Tesla Motors' CEO Elon Musk
    Rich Pedroncelli | AP
    Tesla Motors' CEO Elon Musk

    Tesla's stock is up more than 50 percent this year and apparently even its outspoken CEO Elon Musk thinks that is too far.

    "I've gone on the record several times that the stock price is higher than we have the right to deserve and that's for sure true based on where we are today," Musk told Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval at the National Governors Association summer meeting on Saturday.

    Musk added the company's stock price reflects a "lot of optimism" and that he has tried to taper expectations, but has found that "quite tough" when euphoria is running this high.

    Investors still weren't heeding Musk's advice. The shares traded down by just about $2 to $325.43 in early trading in New York.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TSLA
    ---