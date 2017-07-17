Russia scandal could dog Trump’s presidency for years, political analyst says

The ongoing scandals involving President Donald Trump could put an end to his presidency at a time when his approval ratings are at an all-time low, a political analyst told CNBC on Monday.
The constant headlines about Russian interference in the presidential race are also hurting political momentum for key reforms, including on health care and tax policy, he added.
"This scandal is going to continue for months, if not years. It's going to dog his presidency, it's already crippling it and it could end it," Brian Klaas, fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics, said.
His comments referred to reports that Donald Trump Junior met with a Russian lawyer with connections to the Kremlin during the 2016 campaign. His accounts of the meeting have changed from a "short introductory meeting" to one where the lawyer stated she had information that individuals connected to Russia were funding the Democratic National Committee and supporting Hillary Clinton. Trump has fiercely defended his son and said that most people would have attended the meeting.
This isn't the first scandal that's damaged the image of the president. Former FBI director James Comey, who was fired by Trump while he was leading an investigation into alleged Russian interference in the election, testified to the Senate in June. At the time, Erik Jones, professor of international political economy at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC that it was too early to assess the impact of Comey's testimony but it would certainly have an impact on how many Americans see their president.