Tesla adds two independent directors to board

Tesla added two new independent directors to its boards.

The California electric car maker added Ebony Media CEO Linda Johnson Rice, and 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch to its board or directors.

The news, which was confirmed by Tesla, was first reported by Dow Jones Monday.

Some have criticized what they see as a lack of independence on Tesla's board. In 2016, a group of investors sent a letter to the company that said too many of Tesla's board members have personal or professional ties to CEO Elon Musk.

Several months later Musk said on Twitter that the investors in question "should buy Ford stock. Their governance is amazing."