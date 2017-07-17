Stocks rise as big week of earnings kicks off

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Microsoft, Qualcomm and eBay are just a few of the companies scheduled to release quarterly results. Asset manager BlackRock posted quarterly results earlier on Monday, missing analyst estimates on both revenue and profit. Netflix is set to report Monday after the close.

Overall earnings are expected to grow by 6.2 percent this quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ. Earnings in the first quarter rose by approximately 15 percent.

"We expect 2Q earnings season to deliver again with another upside surprise relative to consensus expectations and it is likely to be broad like 1Q," Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note Monday. " We believe the US equity market can continue to grind higher on the back of improving earnings as it has done for the past several months."