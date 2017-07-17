    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks rise as big week of earnings kicks off

    U.S. equities rose slightly on Monday as investors geared up for a slew of earnings reports later this week.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.1 percent, with consumer discretionary leading advancers and financials lagging. The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2 points, with Apple contributing the most gains. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.3 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Microsoft, Qualcomm and eBay are just a few of the companies scheduled to release quarterly results. Asset manager BlackRock posted quarterly results earlier on Monday, missing analyst estimates on both revenue and profit. Netflix is set to report Monday after the close.

    Overall earnings are expected to grow by 6.2 percent this quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ. Earnings in the first quarter rose by approximately 15 percent.

    "We expect 2Q earnings season to deliver again with another upside surprise relative to consensus expectations and it is likely to be broad like 1Q," Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note Monday. " We believe the US equity market can continue to grind higher on the back of improving earnings as it has done for the past several months."

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

    Wall Street is keeping a close eye on quarterly earnings given the stock market's latest record run. The Dow and S&P notched all-time highs last week. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, entered Monday's session just half a percent away from its record high.

    Investors also watched oil prices on Monday. Crude rose 5.2 percent last week and started the week hovering around $46.40 a barrel.

    "Oil is looking pretty good. Sentiment is turning positive. I think we're heading back to $50 in the short-term," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    That said, oil prices have fallen about 12 percent over the past three months as oversupply concerns have remained.

    No major economic data were released Monday.

    In Treasurys, the benchmark 10-year yield traded at 2.32 percent, while the short-term two-year yield rose to 1.356 percent.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---