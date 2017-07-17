In each case, the judge rejected the argument that the companies' fees were too high because lower-cost alternatives were available at Vanguard, the index-fund giant.

The rulings confirm that the costs "of actively managed mutual funds and index funds are different, and that the differences can be justifiable," said Fred Reish, a partner at law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath.

Fees charged to 401(k) plan participants have been in legal crosshairs for years. A 2015 Supreme Court decision, which basically said workers can sue their employers for failing to monitor unnecessarily high fees in their plans, contributed to the surge in lawsuits.

Although the details differ among the cases, the cumulative effect has been downward pressure on the fees that workers pay inside their retirement accounts. The average total cost of a 401(k) plan was 0.97 percent of assets in 2014, down from 1.02 percent in 2009, according to a 2016 study released by Brightscope and the Investment Company Institute.