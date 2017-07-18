Greece could return to the bond markets as early as next week

The Greek government seems ready to tap the bond markets again as early as next week, a source close to the situation told CNBC on Tuesday, which would mark the first time since 2014 that the country has borrowed from the capital markets.

Athens' return is important to show that the reforms under the current bailout program are working to both international investors and Greek voters. However, the government needs to get the timing right to avoid any political or economic backlash.

A source close to the situation, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the issue, told CNBC Tuesday that Greece's market return is "most likely next week as the Greeks seem to prefer to wait for the IMF's EB (International Monetary Fund Executive Board) meeting on Thursday and for (credit rating agency) S&P to make announcements regarding Greece's debt rating on Friday."